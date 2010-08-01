Equi-News.de

Trotz Corona - im dänischen Vilhelmsborg kämpften Dressurreiter*innen um Worldcup-Punkte. Auch wenn sich die fünf Richter*innen am Viereck nicht ganz einig waren, siegte am Ende die Dänin Cathrine Dufour mit ihrem neuen Crack Bohemian vor Isabell Werth mit Emilio. Hier ist das Ergebnis: Despite Covid-19 - in Vilhelmsborg (Denmark), the dressage riders were fighting for world cup points. The judges hadn’t quite the same opinion, but at the end, Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour and her new crack Bohemian claimed the victory ahead of Isabell Werth/Emilio. Here is the result:



FEI World Cup Dressage - Vilhelmsborg (DK)

Grand Prix Kür / Freestyle to Music