Equi-News.de

Und ein weiteres tolles Turnier fällt Corona-bedingt aus: Jetzt wurde auch das Frankfurter Festhallenturnier abgesagt. Planungssicherheit war zum Zeitpunkt der Absage überhaupt nicht mehr gegeben; aus diesem Grunde hatten die Veranstalter schweren Herzens die Notbremse gezogen. Nicht ausfallen sollen aber die Finals des Piaff-Förderpreises, des Nürnberger Burgpokals und des Louisdor-Preises. Familie Linsenhoff wird die Finals am Datum des Festhallenturniers (17. -20. Dezember) bei sich daheim auf dem wunderschönen Schafhof in Kronberg austragen.

Ungelöst ist allerdings noch das Problem der Worldcup-Station. Nachdem das Stuttgarter Schleyerhallen-Turnier abgesagt wurde, war Frankfurt als Ausrichter des Dressur-Worldcups eingesprungen. Jetzt wird auch der Turnierkalender für die Worldcup-Teilnahmen sehr dünn: Nachdem im Oktober das Turnier in Vilhelmsborg (Dänemark) stattfand und der Dänin Cathrine Dufour einen Heimsieg bescherte, stehen nach der Absage von Frankfurt jetzt nur noch drei Termine im Kalender (Salzburg Anfang Dezember, Neumünster im Februar und das Indoor Brabant im niederländischen s’Hertogenbosch im März). Ob diese Termine stattfinden (können), ist gegenwärtig aber auch noch völlig ungewiss. Geplant war, dass das Worldcup-Finale im April im schwedischen Göteborg ausgetragen wird.

And another great competition has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Now, also the Festhallen-Competition in Frankfurt has been cancelled. There was no planning reliability at the time of the cancellation, therefore the organizers had to put to halt the preparations and cancel the show. However, the finals of the Piaff Förderpreis, the Nuremberg Burgpokal and the Louidor-Prize will take place. The Linsenhoff-family will host the finals on the same date as the Festhallen-competition (December 17 - 20) at their wonderful Schafhof in Kronberg.