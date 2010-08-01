Equi-News.de

Die Überraschung ist geglückt: Die Ludger Beerbaum Stables gründen eine Partnerschaft mit Helgstrand Dressage und der Private Equity-Gruppe Waterland - die Global Equestrian Group. Ludger Beerbaum fungiert als Geschäftsführer. T his came as a real surprise: The Ludger Beerbaum Stables have founded a cooperation with Helgstrand Dressage and private equity group Waterland - the so-called Global Equestrian Group. Ludger Beerbaum has taken over the function of managing director.

Auf seiner Homepage (www.ludger-beerbaum.de) und seinen social media Accounts teilt Ludger Beerbaum die Nachricht wie folgt mit:

„Die Gründung der neuen Global Equestrian Group - in der die Unternehmen Helgstrand Dressage (Dänemark) und Ludger Beerbaum Stables angesiedelt sind – und die von der unabhängigen Private Equity-Investment-Gesellschaft Waterland unterstützt wird, bietet aus Sicht von Ludger Beerbaum enorme Möglichkeiten für die Zukunft.



Ludger Beerbaum übernimmt in der Gruppe die Verantwortung für den Bereich Springsport, dem neben dem Bereich Dressur, unter der Führung von Andreas Helgstrand, noch weitere Geschäftsfelder folgen werden.



„Für mich ist die Zusammenarbeit mit einem neuen strategischen Partner eine große Chance, ein neues Kapitel aufzuschlagen und meine Pläne mit starker Unterstützung voranzutreiben“, sagt Ludger Beerbaum. „Ich gebe mein Unternehmen ab, bleibe aber als Geschäftsführer an Bord. Damit wird mein Lebenswerk geordnet und sicher weitergeführt, mit dem Unterschied, dass ich nicht mehr allein dafür verantwortlich bin. Das Heft behalte ich weiterhin in der Hand.“

On his homepage (www.ludger-beerbaum.de) and via his social media accounts, Ludger Beerbaum announced the news as follows:

Global Equestrian Group is established as a strategic partnership between the internationally esteemed Ludger Beerbaum Stables, consisting of sports and trading stables specialised in show jumping horses, a stallion station and the state-of-the-art Riesenbeck International Equestrian Center located in Germany; Helgstrand Dressage, one of the world’s leading equestrian sports companies with modern sales and training centers in Denmark, Germany and the US; and Waterland Private Equity.



In combination, the new partnership will have more than 150 employees, presence in 4 countries and revenue exceeding EUR 60 million. Global Equestrian Group will also include the existing activities in Helgstrand Jewellery, clothing and equestrian sports brand Kingsland Equestrian, and other equestrian venture activities. The majority owner of Helgstrand Dressage, Waterland Private Equity, will support and be a majority shareholder of the newly formed partnership.



“I am excited to enter into this partnership with Helgstrand Dressage and Waterland to accelerate the progress of our companies, create a global equestrian leader and unleash the potential of combining deep dressage and show jumping insights. I look forward to cooperate with my new partners as I will head our activities in show jumping and pursue our growth and expansion plans,” says Ludger Beerbaum, seven-time Olympian and a four-time Olympic show jumping champion and founder of Ludger Beerbaum Stables.