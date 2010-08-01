Equi-News.de

Nach einer großartigen Performance im Grand Prix in Tokyo ist Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera mit 84,379% overnight leader und Beste in der Gruppe C. Dahinter rangieren die beiden besten Reiter der Gruppe B - Cathrine Dufour mit Bohemian (81,056%) und Edward Gal mit Total US (78,649%). After a great round in the Grand Prix in Tokyo, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera are overnight leader with 84,379% and the best-ranked combination in group C. Behind Jessi, there are the two best-placed riders from group B - Cathrine Dufour with Bohemian (81,056%) and Edward Gal with Total US (78,649%).

Der Grand Prix de Dressage in Tokyo ist zwar “nur” Quali für die Team-Wertung im Spécial und die Einzelwertung in der Kür, aber ein wichtiger Test für die anstehenden Wertungen. Deshalb war die Spannung auch extrem hoch.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl und Dalera zeigten eine wirklich excellente und fehlerfreie Runde, die zu den besten gehörte, die man bislang von Dalera gesehen hat - und man hat wirklich schon sehr gute Runden von der Stute aus dem Besitz der ehemaligen O-Richterin Beatrice Bürchler-Keller gesehen. Das Schweifschlagen der Stute ist man ja mittlerweile gewöhnt und wird ja von den Richter:innen gewöhnlich auch nicht weiter beachtet; ansonsten störte auch nicht viel das schöne Bild. Am Ende standen 84,379% für Jessi als Ergebnis fest - Bestergebnis des Tages und eine mehr als solide Basis für die Quali des deutschen Teams. In ihrer Gruppe C war dies natürlich ebenfalls mit Abstand das beste Ergebnis.

Nach einer grundsoliden und fehlerfreien Leistung mit vielen Höhepunkten kam Dänemarks Cathrine Dufour mit dem 11-jährigen Westfalenwallach Bohemian zu einem Ergebnis von 81,056%, dem Top-Score in Gruppe B und dem zweitbesten Resultat des Tages. Bohemian zeigte sehr schöne Übergänge (gut, von dem initialen Übergang zu Beginn der Galopp-Tour einmal abgesehen) und spulte den Grand Prix ab wie ein Metronom. Cathrine Dufour reitet den Wallach, der häufig hinter die Senkrechte kam, mit recht hoher Hand und musste gerade in den letzten Lektionen recht deutliche Hilfen geben, da Bohemian ein wenig die Kraft zu verlieren schien.

Mit Spannung war der Auftritt von Edward Gal (im quietsch-orangenen Frack der Oranje-Reiter) mit dem erst neunjährigen Totilas-Sohn Total US erwartet worden. Der Hengst, der erst in diesem Frühjahr im Grand Prix debütierte und bislang ein einziges Mal international unterwegs war (Anfang Juli in Rotterdam), ist natürlich noch ziemlich grün, aber er kann weder vom Aussehen noch vom Gangwerk seinen Vater verleugnen. Auch Gal reitet den Hengst mit relativ hoher Handhaltung und muss aufpassen, dass der Hengst nicht im Hals zu eng wird. Zu Beginn der Prüfung war der Neunjährige recht spannig, dies wurde allerdings im Laufe der Prüfung beträchtlich besser. In den Piaffen und Passagen zeigte Total US quasi unbegrenztes Talent und die Galoppwechsel waren für ein so unerfahrenes Pferd sehr gut. Mit 78,649% erritt sich Gal das zweitbeste Ergebnis in seiner Gruppe und ist damit direkt für die Einzelwertung qualifiziert.

The Grand Prix de Dressage in Tokyo is a qualifier for the team test (the Grand Prix Spécial) and the individual medals (the freestyle to music) “only”, but a quite important test for coming days. The interest was indeed extemely C faultfree test, which belongs to the best rounds one has seen so far from Dalera - and admittedly, the mare which is owned by former O-judge Beatrice Buerchler-Keller has already shown quite a lot of suberb tests. Specatators and judges meanwhile are used to the mare’s swoshing tail and the judges don’t take account of it. But besides this, not much disturbed the nice picture. At the end, it was a result of 84,379% - which was the best score of the day and a more than solid basis for the German team qualification. Naturally, it was the best score in Jessi’s group C.

After a really solid and faultfree round with quite a lot of highlights, Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour and the 11-year old Westfalian gelding achieved a score of 81,056%, the top score in group B and the second-best result of the day. Bohemian showed quite nice transitions (admittedly with the exception of the first transition at the begin of the canter-tour) and trotted out the test like a metronome. Cathrine Dufour rides the gelding, who tends to came behind the vertical, with a quite high hand and especially at the end of the test had to give clearly visible aids - it looked like Bohemian was running out of steam.

Edward Gal’s round with the only nine-year old Totilas-son Total US was eagerly anticipated. The stallion, who participated in the Grand Prix in this spring for the first time and who only once competed in an international test so far (beginning of july in Rotterdam) for sure is quite green, but he really cannot renounce his father’s legacy - both from his exterieur and from his gaits. Gal also rides with high hands and has to be careful that the stallion doesn’t come behind the vertical. At he beginning of the test, the nine-year youngster was quite tensed, but this clearly improved during the test. Total US shows nearly unlimited talent for piaffes and passages and also the tempi changes were superb for such a green horse. With 78,649%, Gal rode to the second-best score in group B and is therefore directly qualified for the individual freestyle.