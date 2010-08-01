Equi-News.de

Neuigkeiten rund um Pferde, Pferdesport und Pferdeleute / News & Stories on horses, horsesport & horsemen
    • Tokyo - Team-Gold für Deutschland, Silber in die USA

    de-gold-2.jpgTeam Deutschland hat geliefert: Das deutsche Trio holte das “ewige Gold” - das 14. Team-Gold bei Olympia - mit satten 431 Vorsprung vor (und das war die echte Überraschung) den Reiter:innen aus den USA; Bronze ging an Groß-Britannien. Team Germany: mission accomplished! The German trio claimed the “eternal gold” - the 14th German team gold in Olympic history with a whopping margin of 431 points ahead of (and this was the real surprise) the US-riders; bronze went on to Great-Britian. 

     

    Die Wertung im Einzelnen / The ranking in detail:

    Gold Germany Jessica von Bredow-Werndl Dalera 84,666%
    Isabell Werth Bella Rose 83,293%
    Dorothee Schneider Showtime 80,608%
    ttl. 8.178 Pts.
    Silver   USA                   Sabine Schut-Kerry Sanceo 81,596%
    Steffen Peters Suppenkasper 77,766%
    Adrienne Lyle Salvino 76,109%
    ttl. 7.747 Pts.
    Bronze  Great-Britain  Charlotte Dujardin Gio 79,544%
    Carl Hester En Vogue 78,433%
    Charlotte Fry Everdale 76,854%
    ttl 7723 Pts.
     
    Photo: Copyright FEI/Shannon Brinkman 