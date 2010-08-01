Equi-News.de

Tokyo - Team-Gold für Deutschland, Silber in die USA
Team Deutschland hat geliefert: Das deutsche Trio holte das “ewige Gold” - das 14. Team-Gold bei Olympia - mit satten 431 Vorsprung vor (und das war die echte Überraschung) den Reiter:innen aus den USA; Bronze ging an Groß-Britannien. Team Germany: mission accomplished! The German trio claimed the “eternal gold” - the 14th German team gold in Olympic history with a whopping margin of 431 points ahead of (and this was the real surprise) the US-riders; bronze went on to Great-Britian.
Die Wertung im Einzelnen / The ranking in detail:
|Gold
|Germany
|Jessica von Bredow-Werndl
|Dalera
|84,666%
|Isabell Werth
|Bella Rose
|83,293%
|Dorothee Schneider
|Showtime
|80,608%
|ttl.
|8.178 Pts.
|Silver
|USA
|Sabine Schut-Kerry
|Sanceo
|81,596%
|Steffen Peters
|Suppenkasper
|77,766%
|Adrienne Lyle
|Salvino
|76,109%
|ttl.
|7.747 Pts.
|Bronze
|Great-Britain
|Charlotte Dujardin
|Gio
|79,544%
|Carl Hester
|En Vogue
|78,433%
|Charlotte Fry
|Everdale
|76,854%
|ttl
|7723 Pts.
