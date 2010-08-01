Equi-News.de

Team Deutschland hat geliefert: Das deutsche Trio holte das “ewige Gold” - das 14. Team-Gold bei Olympia - mit satten 431 Vorsprung vor (und das war die echte Überraschung) den Reiter:innen aus den USA; Bronze ging an Groß-Britannien. Team Germany: mission accomplished! The German trio claimed the “eternal gold” - the 14th German team gold in Olympic history with a whopping margin of 431 points ahead of (and this was the real surprise) the US-riders; bronze went on to Great-Britian.

Die Wertung im Einzelnen / The ranking in detail:

Gold Germany Jessica von Bredow-Werndl Dalera 84,666% Isabell Werth Bella Rose 83,293% Dorothee Schneider Showtime 80,608% ttl. 8.178 Pts. Silver USA Sabine Schut-Kerry Sanceo 81,596% Steffen Peters Suppenkasper 77,766% Adrienne Lyle Salvino 76,109% ttl. 7.747 Pts.

Bronze Great-Britain Charlotte Dujardin Gio 79,544% Carl Hester En Vogue 78,433% Charlotte Fry Everdale 76,854% ttl 7723 Pts.