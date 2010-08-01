Equi-News.de

Die Dressur-Einzelmedaillen in Tokyo sind vergeben: Gold ging erwartungsgemäß an Jessica von Bredow-Werndl mit Dalera, Silber an Isabell Werth mit Bella Rose und Bronze an Charlotte Dujardin mit Gio. The individual medals in Toyko have been distributed: As it was expected, gold went on to Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with Dalera, silver to Isabell Werth and Bella Rose and bronze was claimed by Charlotte Dujardin with Gio.

Gold für Jesica von Bredow-Werndl und Dalera! Nach den beiden Bestergebnissen in Grand Prix und Spécial war es eigentlich abzusehen: Mit einer tollen Kür, die von begeisterten Richtern mit 91,732% bewertet wurde, erritt sich die Olympia-Debütantin das erste Einzelgold ihrer Karriere. Dalera ging präzise, konzentriert und dabei wunderschön losgelassen zu ihrer La-La-Land-Musik, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl steuerte die Stute aus dem Besitz der ehemaligen O-Richterin Beatrice Bürchler-Keller mit feinster Hilfengebung – toll.

Isabell Werth und Bella Rose waren im Angriffsmodus: Die Stute zelebrierte ihre wunderbaren Piaffen und Passagen, über die Traversalen hätte man in ihrer Vollkommenheit Lehrvideos drehen können und auch die Galopptour war große Klasse, der Schwierigkeitsgrad ultra-hoch. Der Schritt war nach wie vor die schwächste Lektion von Bella Rose und dies wurde auch extrem geahndet. Würde sich die jetzt 17-jährige Bella Rose mit Einzelgold aus ihrer Sportkarriere verabschieden können? Würde Isabell Werth 25 Jahre nach dem Gold aus Atlanta wieder Einzelgold gewinnen? Nein. 89,675% reichten „nur“ zu Einzelsilber. Ob der Unterschied zwischen Gold und Silber allerdings wirklich mehr als 2% war…..darüber darf man sicherlich geteilter Meinung sein.

Charlotte Dujardin und der kleine Gio holten mit einer sehr guten Vorstellung Bronze. Die nicht allzu schwierige Kür wurde mit 88,543% bewertet – wieso der Schwierigkeitsgrad hier zwischen 9,5 und 9,9 benotet wurde, muss sich dem Betrachter allerdings nicht sofort erschließen. Die Passagen des 10-jährigen Gio in der Kür waren die besten aller drei Prüfungen, in den Piaffen und Pirouetten merkt man allerdings, dass dem Wallach noch ein wenig die Kraft in der Hinterhand fehlt. 88,543% bedeuteten Bronze und machten Charlotte Dujardin zur medaillenreichsten Olympionikin Groß-Britanniens.

Mit 87,507% kamen Dänemarks Cathrine Dufour und ihr Bohemian auf den vierten Platz. Bohemian ging erstmals zu brandneuer Kürmusik und zeigte einmal mehr in einer technisch sehr anspruchsvollen Runde Höhepunkte in den Galopplektionen. Leider hat der Wallach von Bordeaux eine Tendenz, mit der Nase deutlich hinter die Senkrechte zu kommen, was das schöne Bild häufig stört.

Die US-Amerikanerin Sabine Schut-Kerry und Sanceo lieferten erneut eine grandios gute Runde ab. Die Reiterin mit ultrafeiner Hilfengebung, der Hannoveraner Hengst von San Remo mit Ausdruck und ganz offensichtlich Freude an dem, was er da in der Arena zeigt. Warum der wirklich sehr hohe Schwierigkeitsgrad mit Noten zwischen 8,8 und 9,2 bewertet wurde, war wirklich unverständlich. 84,3% und der fünfte Platz sind selbstverständlich kein schlechtes Ergebnis, aber nicht Wenige waren der Ansicht, dass hier doch anderthalb, zwei Prozent mehr durchaus gerechtfertigt gewesen wären.

84,157% und Rang 6 für Edward Gal und Glocks Total US. Der neunjährige Totilas-Sohn ging auf die legendäre Kürmusik seines legendären Vaters. Dieser lackschwarze Rohdiamant mit dem grandiosen Talent und dem Gangwerk seines Vaters ist ein wirklich tolles Pferd, und wenn er noch etwas mehr Zeit für seine Entwicklung hat, kann er ein ganz Großer werden – wie sein Vater. In der Kür merkte man, dass Gal Total US doch recht deutlich durch die Aufgabe pilotieren musste – vielleicht ein Kraftproblem, denn direkt bei Olympia nicht nur den ersten Spécial seines Lebens zu gehen und auch erstmals drei Prüfungen hintereinander, ist schon eine gewaltige Anstrengung für ein neun Jahre junges Pferd. Auf jeden Fall darf man gespannt sein, wohin die Reise dieses wohl talentiertesten der Totilas-Söhne hingeht.

The gold medal for Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera! Well, after having had two times the best scores in Grand Prix and Spécial, it was not that surprising. With a great freestyle, which was rewarded with a final score of 91,732% by seven really thrilled judges, the Olympic first-timer won the first individual gold medal in her career. Dalera performed precise, fully concentrated and at the same time with absolute suppleness at her wellknown freestyle music from LaLaland. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl piloted the mare, who is owned by former O-judge Beatrice Bürchler-Keller with the finest and tiniest possible aids – super.

Isabell Werth and Bella Rose were in full attack mode. The mare celebrated her wonderful piaffes and passages, the half-passes were entire perfection and could have been the theme of training video. Also the canter tour was brillant and the degree of difficulty ultra-high. Well, the walk was – as usual – Bella Rose weakest point and also was fully avenged. Would the now 17-year old Bella Rose say good-bye to the competition arena with individual gold? Would Isabell Werth claim a second individual gold medal exactly 25 years after her first one in Atlanta? No. 89,675% were silver „only“. However, if the difference between gold and silver really was more than 2% - this can easily be a point of discussion.

Charlotte Dujardin and little Gio claimed the bronze medal with a really nice performance. The not so difficult test was awarded with a final result of 88,543% - however, why the degree of difficulty got marks between 9,5 and 9,9 was not fully understandable. The passages of 10-year old Gio were the best ones of all three tests, but in the piaffes and the pirouettes one could see that the gelding is still lacking some strength in his hind legs. 88,543% were not only the bronze medal, but by this made Charlotte Dujardin to Great-Britains female Olympian with the most medals.

87,507% and the fourth place were the final result for Denmarks Cathrine Dufour and Bohemain. For the first time, Bohemian performed at his ultra-new freestyle music and showed a highly difficult round with highlights in the canter movements. Unfortunately, the gelding by Bordeaux often has his nose behind the vertical, which disturbs the nice picture.

US-rider Sabine Schut-Kerry and Sanceo again showed an outstanding round. The rider with ultra-smooth aids, the Hannoverian stallion by San Remo super expressive and with obvious happiness. Why the top level of diffficulty got marks between 8,8 and 9,2 only might forever be a mystery. 84,3% and the fifth place are not a all a bad result, but there was a nearly overall opinion that 1,5 or 2 p.ct. more would have been fully justified.

84,157% and the sixth place for Edward Gal and Glocks Total US. The nine year old Totilas-son showed his round on the legendary freestyle music of his legendary father.

This shiny glack rough diamond with the superb talent and his father’s gaits is a super horse and if he now gets some more time for further development, he can be a superstar one day – like his dad. In the freestyle, however, it was clearly visible that Gal had to pilot Total US through the test – maybe a problem of strength, because the stallion had not only his first-ever Spécial at the Olympics, but also three big tests in a row for the first time, which is a big challenge for such a young horse. In any case, one should look forward to the further way of life of this obviously most-talented Totilas-offspring.

